Rafael (RFL) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the "Real estate" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rafael to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rafael and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -3.68 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.18

Rafael’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rafael and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 308 968 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Rafael’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Rafael competitors beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

