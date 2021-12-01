OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $150,858.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.73 or 0.08111252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.25 or 0.97325512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021924 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

