DAD Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. DAD has a market capitalization of $88.46 million and $458,098.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.