Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

