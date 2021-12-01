Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 16th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

