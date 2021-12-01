QIWI plc (QIWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 14th

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

QIWI has increased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get QIWI alerts:

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63. QIWI has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in QIWI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in QIWI by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.