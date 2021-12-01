H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

