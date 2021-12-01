UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $21.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.95 and a 200-day moving average of $419.05. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.