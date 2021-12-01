Circle Property Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRC opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Circle Property has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.28. The company has a market capitalization of £57.68 million and a PE ratio of -22.72.

About Circle Property

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

