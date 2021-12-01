Circle Property Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CRC opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Circle Property has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.28. The company has a market capitalization of £57.68 million and a PE ratio of -22.72.
About Circle Property
