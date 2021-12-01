NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

