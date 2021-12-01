NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 524,265 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

