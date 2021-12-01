Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1,939.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

