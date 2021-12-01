Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.