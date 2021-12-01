National Grid plc (LON:NG) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.21

National Grid plc (LON:NG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 938.33.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

