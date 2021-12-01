Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Announces GBX 4.40 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,360 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,338.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,335.44. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

