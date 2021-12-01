Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

PWP stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

