Molson Coors Brewing Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAP.A opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

