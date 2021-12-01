NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

