NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.