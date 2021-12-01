Symmetry Partners LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,650 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,652,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,785,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FL opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

