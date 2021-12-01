Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $442.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

