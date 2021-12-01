NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $125,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

