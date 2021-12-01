Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Down 6.3%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.93. 22,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORMP. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

