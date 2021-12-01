NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

