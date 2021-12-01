Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Down 5.9%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 12,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 678,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cannae alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.