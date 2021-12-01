AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

