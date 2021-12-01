AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 13,618 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 1,931.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,193,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 230.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

BNDW opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

