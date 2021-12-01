Intersect Capital LLC Buys 132 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $588.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

