Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,184,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 128,141 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 32,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

