TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.