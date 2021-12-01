Intersect Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $234.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

