Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

