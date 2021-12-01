Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 615,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,355,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

