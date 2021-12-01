Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 6.9%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.59. 18,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,338,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on UP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

