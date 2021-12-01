NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,983 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29,830.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,852,000. Natixis boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

