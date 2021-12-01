Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.