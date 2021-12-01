Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

