Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.