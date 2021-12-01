PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PCAR stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

