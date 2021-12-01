Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JAPSY stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

