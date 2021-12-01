Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JAPSY stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.60.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.