Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $65,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

