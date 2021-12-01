First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $270,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

