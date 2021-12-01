Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

