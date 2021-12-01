Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

