Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

PEAK stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

