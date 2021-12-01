Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,300 shares of company stock worth $17,071,881 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

