Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.29.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
