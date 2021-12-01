iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,296 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

