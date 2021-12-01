Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 813 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

