Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Trimmed by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

